A chilly start to May expected

The end of April is here and it's ending with a rain/snow mix overhead thanks to a slow moving low pressure system. That same low is going to keep our weather conditions cool for the start of May but as we look ahead to the end of the upcoming week, a warm up is on the way.
An upper level low has been looming overhead, keeping our weather conditions overcast and cold for Saturday and Sunday as well. Slowly moving along with the jet stream, our highs on Monday are going to be similar to where they were on Sunday... in the low to mid 40s.
Like Sunday as well, sky conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix expected too. As this low continues east, the heaviest precipitation is expected to fall farther east as well. However, we'll keep the threat for scattered mixed showers through the morning with isolated chances for rain showers by Monday afternoon.
Temperatures rebound into the 50s by Tuesday and 60s by Thursday. By the end of the upcoming weekend, our highs do look to flirt with the 70s.