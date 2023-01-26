A Clipper arrives Friday then another round of snow arrives Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Snow has wrapped up Thursday but we are not done with our chances for snow through the extended forecast. We'll see two chances for snow before our next work week begins; a Clipper is set to arrive Friday with another chance for snow Saturday through Sunday.
Roughly 1-2" of snow fell Wednesday night through Thursday as light snow showers tapered off throughout the day. Thursday night will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies along with isolated flurries.
Friday's Clipper will mostly impact the forecast area from the morning into the early afternoon. Since this is a Clipper, this snow will be light and fluffy.
Saturday through Sunday will be our next chance for snow after Friday. This snow will be coming out of the southwest which means it'll be more wet and heavy. This snow event brings southern Wisconsin its next chance for 2+" of snow.
After it moves through, our Canadian high moves in and brings teens for highs starting Sunday.