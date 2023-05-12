A cloudy and rainy Mother's Day expected

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Unfortunately a low pressure system is going to be sticking around the Midwest through Mother's Day weekend; this low will bring an isolated threat for severe weather as we end Saturday with cloud cover and rain showers expected Sunday.
This low has been slowly moving its way across the United States. Overnight Friday it'll continue to slide eastward which will keep the threat for showers and thunderstorms overnight into Saturday.
While low, we'll keep a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as well. Since we'll remain more dry than wet, our highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s. Saturday will be the better of the two days to celebrate mom.
Across far southwestern Wisconsin, there's a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday evening. All modes of severe weather are possible included an isolated tornado or two. Make sure that you have a way to receive the latest weather alerts.
Sunday will be much cooler thanks to cloud cover and all day rain chances. Highs will linger in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions expected throughout most of the day.