A cool down is quickly approaching

Hopefully you've enjoyed the warmth that's been in the air over the last few days, because things are going to change. It'll be brief but temperatures are going to be settling in the 50s for highs to start the weekend.
A high pressure system continues to be locked between two low pressure systems; one to our west coming off the Rockies and Ian's remnants to our east. The jet stream is slowly starting to flow again which is why a low pressure system will move east and bring us a cool down later this week.
70s stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday with a little bit more cloud cover on Wednesday as the low gets closer. A shower or two may be possible by Wednesday late afternoon/evening with the threat for rain continuing overnight and throughout Thursday.
The cold front will swing through Thursday bringing windy conditions along with cooler air. Highs will drop from the 70s on Wednesday to the 60s on Thursday to low 50s on Friday. We'll stay in the 50s on Saturday before climbing back into the 60s by the end of the weekend.