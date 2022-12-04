A couple chances for a wintry mix next week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We'll end the first weekend of December on the quiet side but we won't stay quiet as we head into next week. The Jetstream looks to become a bit more active meaning we'll have a few chances to see generally light to moderate wintry mix.
The first chance we'll see a wintry mix will be Monday; most across southeastern Wisconsin will not see any precip while those farther northwest will. Generally light, it'll begin to impact the area starting in the mid morning hours and continue through the mid afternoon at least. We'll climb into the upper 30s once again.
Mid 30s return for Tuesday and we'll, once again, have a chance to see a light wintry mix. This time, though, it'll be mainly in the evening and overnight.
The best chance to see rain, snow and a mix of both is going to start Wednesday night and continue throughout Thursday into Thursday night. As of now, temperatures look to be a bit too warm for it to be all snow. However, that may change and if it does... it would be accumulating snow.