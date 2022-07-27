A decade since peak of 2012 drought

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - At its peak, nearly 20% of Wisconsin was suffering from extreme drought conditions while 81% of the United States was suffering from some sort of drought.
Due to low snowfall the Winter before along with Summer heat from an ongoing La Nina, drought conditions expanded northwards across parts of the United States which included Wisconsin. The dry conditions even expanded into parts of southeastern Canada.
Starting in mid May, abnormally dry conditions started to develop across southern Wisconsin while ongoing dry conditions were present across northern parts of the state. It would be about a month, starting in late June, before moderate drought conditions would begin to show up in southern Wisconsin and move north.
July 24th, 2012, Wisconsin reached the peak intensity of the drought when nearly 20% of the state was extremely dry. According to the Drought Monitor, which was developed in 2000, extreme drought conditions bring on major crop damage/loss as well as widespread water restrictions and/or shortages. Additionally, since its start, this has been the most intense period of drought for the state.
Some percentage of extreme drought conditions would be present across Wisconsin through the end October 2012.
So what caused the drought to expand into and across Wisconsin? As we mentioned earlier in the article, one of the causes was little snow the Winter before. Based on data from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, Winter 2011/12 total snowfall for the state was a mere 36.4". For context, a normal Winter snowfall is 48.8" for the state. Winter 2010/11 the state accumulated 68.5". Winter 2012/13 would accumulate nearly double what was accumulated in Winter 2011/12.
The lack of snow on the ground during the Winter meant there was a lack of moisture going into the ground in the following Spring.
Another reason was the lack of rainfall in the months leading up to July. Looking at accumulated precipitation data from Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS), a majority of southern Wisconsin only picked up 5-25% of their monthly average rainfall in June.
More rain fell in July compared to June across southern Wisconsin but a lack of rain fell from La Crosse north to Eau Claire and east into Stevens Point. That dry area extended south into the Devil's Lake area as well.
Fast forward to July 2022, Wisconsin is still suffering from drought conditions but not nearly as bad. Only ~5% of the state is suffering from moderate drought conditions which are still ongoing from the drought in 2021.