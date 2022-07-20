'A dream come true': The Dane County organization making baseball accessible

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this summer, you can find Bill Schultz at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove. The park is home to the Miracle League of Dane County baseball field.
Schultz launched the league last summer to make baseball accessible for kids with physical and cognitive disabilities.
"It's not just about baseball, but it's about the opportunity to feel included and accepted, experience joy and laughter and just to build their self confidence," he said.
Playing in the league is wildly popular. While 96 children played on a team in 2021, the league has more than doubled in size this year.
Namine Eiche is one of the nearly 200 players. She said her motivation while at bat is pretty simple.
"Doing baseball's fun," she said. "I guess there's nothing more to it than it's fun and I like doing it."
Her father, Paul Eiche, said he enjoys sitting in the stands to watch his daughter on the diamond. He said seeing the joy it brings her is nearly indescribable.
"She's always got a smile on her face, and that's great to see, especially when she connects the bat to the ball," he said. "Just watching her wheel down, making her way around the bases is, to see that joy on her face is, there's nothing like it."
Part of what makes the field at Bakken Park different is its surface. Unlike typical baseball diamonds, the Miracle League field is a special rubberized surface that Schutlz said helps with mobility.
"Unlike a dirt field or a grass field where wheelchairs, particularly, would have difficulty, this allows kids to move around with the help of volunteers," he said.
Schultz said, over the course of the season, he's seen kids gain confidence, come of out their shells and experience true joy.
"I don't cry, but every night I come here, there's a little mist around my eyes because I look at the field and see so many kids out here," Schultz said. "I mean, this is a dream come true."
Schultz said he's hopeful the number of kids playing in the league will continue to grow in future summers, and he said his next dream is to start an adult league so even more people can get back in the game.