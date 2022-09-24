A dreary Saturday ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A surface low pressure system is going to be moving through the state today and is going to bring most of the state cloudy conditions along with the threat for rain. Once it moves out, a strong high pressure system moves in and cools us down...
Across southern Wisconsin, the threat for rain will continue through the mid morning then we'll dry out before showers, and a thunderstorm or two, move through by the evening and overnight.
This low begins to exit on Sunday which means that we'll see the threat for wrap around showers, mainly east, and slowly clearing sky conditions. Winds start to pick up too.
Winds will remain breezy throughout the first half of the week and our temperatures are going to cool in to the low 60s on Monday, mid 50s by Tuesday then back into the low 60s by Wednesday.