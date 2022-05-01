A Dreary Start to May

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
May officially kicked off Sunday with overcast conditions and light rain farther north. Dreary conditions and cooler than average temperatures are going to stick around through the first few days of the month but the upcoming weekend may be on the warmer side.
We'll continue to sit under cloudy skies with sprinkles possible throughout Sunday night. Monday, we'll keep the cloudy conditions but dry out which means our temperatures are going to, hopefully, climb into the upper 50s to low 60s.
The dry conditions are short lived as more rain moves into the picture starting Monday night and lasts through Tuesday, as a low pressure system moves east but stays just to our south.
That rain wraps up Tuesday leaving Wisconsin with drier conditions on Wednesday, allowing us to warm up once again. But another round of rain moves in Wednesday night and sticks with us through Friday.
Scattered showers may be possible on Saturday with a better chance for rain on Sunday, which is when temperatures may climb into the low 70s.