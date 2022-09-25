A dry and cool week!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Scattered showers and thunderstorms have moved away, and skies will clear tonight.
Cooler and drier air moves in and immediately drops us into the low 60s for highs on Monday with mid to upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. As for overnight lows, we'll be in the mid to upper 30s starting Tuesday and Wednesday nights with frost possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Abundant sunshine is expected all week!
Next weekend should be pleasant with dry and milder conditions expected.