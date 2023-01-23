A few different snow chances this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Several weather systems will pass through the Midwest bringing a few different chances for snow to southern Wisconsin this week.
We're finally seeing some sunshine on this breezy Monday afternoon! Temperatures will warm to near 30 today before falling into the 20s again overnight. A few peeks of sunshine are also possible into early Tuesday, but the rest of the week will be cloudy and consist of many snow chances.
The first winter system to track is one that is expected to stay well south of us through the middle of the week. However, the backside of this system will likely provide a little snow for parts of southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. The next system will come to us from Canada on Friday. It's a clipper that could provide a little more snow to end the week. Then, we'll monitor another low pressure system into Sunday that could provide more snow chances this weekend. Flurries are possible in between each of these systems. Temperatures also look to fall as we close out January and welcome February.
It will be important to stay with 27 News for the latest forecasts this week. If the tracks of any of these systems change slightly, then our forecasts will, as well. We'll keep you updated.