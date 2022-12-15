A few more spotty, light snow showers ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After picking up around 2-6 inches of wet snow overnight, more light snow is still possible.
Additional spotty, light snow is expected this afternoon through Friday night with another inch of accumulation possible. Temps today will be the warmest for the next week in the low to mid 30s.
Temps tomorrow only get to the upper 20s and it'll be a bit breezy causing wind chills in the low 20s. Mid 20s feeling like the teens Saturday with a flurry chance ahead of sunshine returning through Sunday, though we get colder with actual temps only in the teens.