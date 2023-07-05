A few showers and storms develop later today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Drought conditions continue to worsen, so we could really use some rain.
It's warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s ahead of an incoming cold front that will cause a few storms to develop. Areas along and east of I-39 could see stronger storms develop later this afternoon and evening with a high wind, hail and frequent lightning threat.
Skies clear tonight with temperatures falling to the low 60s ahead of a milder and drier stretch of weather the rest of the workweek. Highs get to the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible by Friday evening and overnight.
Otherwise, the weekend looks dry and summery in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. A few more showers and storms will be possible to start next workweek, too.