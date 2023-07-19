A few showers and storms return to the forecast

Download the 27StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We are under a level 1 severe storm risk this evening and tonight.
A stray shower is possible this morning north of Madison, otherwise most of the day should be dry with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 80s.
The higher chance for storms arrives around 7 pm - 3 am with a limited chance for a stronger storm with a gusty wind and hail threat. Areas north and west of Madison are under that threat.
Isolated showers and storms are still possible tomorrow morning, mainly farther east and south as the system moves out. Temperatures stay slightly milder in the low 80s Thursday afternoon. Friday stays dry with temperatures in the low 80s again.
Isolated storm chances return this weekend in the mid 80s with the heat building next workweek with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.