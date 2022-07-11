A few showers and storms return today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A hotter and more humid start to the week could fuel some storms as they move in ahead of a drier, milder midweek ahead.
Our first round of showers and storms moves into the state line this morning with a few more redeveloping along an incoming cold front this afternoon and evening. A couple late-day storms may be strong to severe with a gusty wind and hail threat, but the higher risk will be south and east of Wisconsin.
Highs climb to the mid 80s today with a heat index in the upper 80s, though we'll have a breeze around 10-15 mph as well. Temps fall to the mid 60s tonight under clearing skies with mostly to partly sunny conditions Tuesday in the low 80s with an isolated afternoon or evening shower or storm possible, generally in central Wisconsin. Upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity with a few more storm chances returning Friday and Saturday.