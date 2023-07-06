A few showers possible Friday evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The Coolest weather of the forecast arrives tonight with temperatures in the low 50s. A few spots could even reach the upper 40s. OPEN THE WINDOWS!
Upper 70s return Friday. By late in the evening and overnight, one or two showers or storms will be possible. Otherwise, expect a dry and warmer weekend in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.
Next best chance for rain arrives late-day Monday through Tuesday with highs in the 80s.