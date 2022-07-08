A few showers today ahead of a gorgeous weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Rain returns today but we'll dry off later this afternoon with dry air moving in this weekend.
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and humid this morning with a few passing showers. Rain exits south of the state line by mid-afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
Skies clear tonight and temps drop in to the mid 50s, so turn off the A/C! The weekend looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and temps in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. But with humidity staying low, there won't be a heat index.
A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday night and on Monday with highs by the afternoon in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s. The rest of the week looks dry and seasonal in the low 80s.