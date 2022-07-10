A few storms Sunday night into Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A few storms will move through this evening, but I'm still expecting a nice late evening with partly cloud skies.
Another chance of rain moves in early Monday morning from a dying line of storms from the north Sunday night.
Most of Monday will be dry with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The best chance of storms comes along a cold front during the afternoon and early evening. The best chance of stronger storms will be from Madison SE through Beloit.