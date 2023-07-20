A few storms this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A cold front passed through Wisconsin this morning which kept our weather on the quiet and comfortable side. Though windy, there was plenty of sunshine.
We are tracking isolated rain chances this weekend as well as some sweltering heat next week.
Friday is also going to be quiet and comfortable. Isolated storm chances will return over southern Wisconsin this weekend. Then the heat arrives.
Starting Tuesday our high temperatures will reach the 90s. Highs are expected to stay in the 90s into next weekend.