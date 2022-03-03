 Skip to main content
A few thunderstorms possible over the weekend

  Updated
Expect quiet weather through Friday with a chance of storms moving in Saturday night.

Lows tonight will drop into the low 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Friday expect a seasonal day with highs in the low 40s. 

The first chance of rain or snow comes Friday night along the warm front. A light mix could cause slick spots north of the Dells but most places will be mainly rain. 

Saturday temperatures will warm along with a 30 mph wind out of the south. Highs will make it into the low 60s by the evening! The best chance of severe storms will stay in Iowa but a few could move into Grant county by Saturday evening. 

It's unlikely that areas around Madison will see severe storms but a few rumbles will be possible after 8 PM Saturday. 

