MADISON (WKOW) - We're tracking a few weekend rain chances as we cool from the 70s on Saturday to the low 60s for Sunday.
A few isolated showers are possible before lunchtime on Saturday, but the rest of today should remain dry, mild and mostly cloudy as we warm into the low to middle 70s. After the sun sets, rain chances will increase again, and a few thunderstorms are possible, as well. Severe weather chances are expected to stay to our southwest.
Temperatures will warm from the low 50s tomorrow morning only to the low 60s for Mother's Day with scattered light rain showers likely through the day. Rain will come to an end tomorrow afternoon/evening from north to south, and clouds will quickly follow behind it. We'll cool to near 40 for Monday morning before warming back into the 70s to start the new work week.
A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but we should remain mostly dry from Sunday night through late Thursday. A late-week cold front will bring rain chances and slightly cooler conditions for Thursday night and Friday.