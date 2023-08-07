A friendly competition: Iowa County hosts first annual Battle of the Badges blood drive

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- There's a friendly competition happening in Iowa County this week that will pit law enforcement against fire/EMS.
The Iowa County Peer Support Team is hosting its first Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Aug. 10 at the Iowa County Law Enforcement Center in Dodgeville. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"When you come in and check in with us, you get to choose: Are you donating on the side of law enforcement or on fire/EMS side?" said Stephanie Benisch, Iowa County's Deputy Sheriff. "Then whoever comes out on top is deemed the winner of having the most support on that side."
Benisch is also the Peer Support Team leader, which provides mental health support and immediate response to people who are involved in critical incidents and high-stress situations.
People who visit the blood drive are encouraged to ask what the first responders do and get a bite to eat at any of the booths.
Students from Iowa-Grant High School will also be volunteering at the event, and blood donated will contribute to a scholarship opportunity for the students.
The overall goal is to collect 40 units of donated blood over the course of the five-hour event.
"We're all on the same team. We're all together and we're all here for the community and home," Benisch said.
To schedule an appointment, you can call 1-800-733-2767 or visit the Red Cross website and enter sponsor code: DodgevilleWi.