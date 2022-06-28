A.G. Kaul files lawsuit challenging whether 1849 abortion ban can take effect

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday his administration will fight Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban in court.
Evers, a Democrat, said he is authorizing Attorney General Josh Kaul to file a lawsuit challenging whether the 173-year-old law took effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion rights.
“The Supreme Court overturned Roe, effectively stripping so many of our family members, friends, and neighbors of their reproductive freedom," Evers said. "I said last week we would fight this in every way we can with every power we have, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Wisconsin's law makes it a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, for anyone to provide an abortion. The only exception under the law is for cases where a mother's life is at risk. Mothers, themselves, could not face charges under the law.
“Access to safe and legal abortion stopped in Wisconsin last Friday. With this lawsuit, we are fighting to restore reproductive freedom in Wisconsin,” Kaul said.
Kaul said one basis for the challenge will be the existence of existing laws that regulate abortions in Wisconsin. He cited a 2013 law signed under former Gov. Scott Walker that requires mothers to get an ultrasound before getting an abortion.
Kaul hinted that would be part of a challenge in an interview last week but said, at the time, the Department of Justice (DOJ) was still "assessing" whether it'd file a lawsuit.