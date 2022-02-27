A Generally Quiet Week Ends With a Large Low?

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
This next week is going to be relatively quiet one, as we end February and start of March. And while the literal start of the month will come in like a lamb, the following weekend could be a different story as a strong low could move through the region.
The set up over the next few days is going to set the stage for later next week/the start of next weekend. A weak low is going to scoot through the Great Lakes by Tuesday, bringing us a chance for some mixed precipitation showers Tuesday. It's trailing cold front will swing south but we won't feel the cooler air until Thursday.
After a cooler Thursday with a chance for light snow, winds are going to turn out of the south and the next low is going to move in.
Out of the Colorado area, this low is going to take a northeasterly track throughout the weekend. Based on it's current path, southern Wisconsin would feel breezy conditions beginning Friday, with rain possible starting in the evening. Rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder, will be possible Saturday before winds turn out of the north/northwest Saturday night and we cool down. We'll watch as the rain turns over to a rain/snow mix then eventually snow which will taper off Sunday morning.