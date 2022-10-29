A generally quiet weekend ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It's the last weekend of October and it looks to be remain on the generally quiet side. Those quiet conditions will stick around into Halloween as well. Beyond Halloween, it looks as though we'll once again warm up before we head into the first weekend of November.
A high pressure system is going to continue to dominate the weather across the Midwest even as a low pressure system tries to move its way northwards. Other than some morning fog on Saturday, we'll sit under mostly sunny conditions along with light winds. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 60s.
However, on Sunday more clouds will be in the forecast along with a stray shower or two across the state-line area. Most of us will end the weekend dry but we can't rule out a shower as a low pressure system slowly weakens as it moves north.
By Halloween, we stay mostly sunny to partly sunny with light winds continuing. Temperatures are going to stay in the low to mid 60s once again. However, another chance for late season 70s are in the forecast by the middle of next week.