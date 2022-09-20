'A gunshot in a school is a gunshot in a school': Officers gun fired in Janesville school

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A school liaison officer's gun accidentally went off at a Janesville school on Monday.
In an email, the superintendent told parents the officer was taking off their backpack at Edison Middle School when the bag got caught in the butt of the gun. A bullet hit the ground and no one was hurt, though the news left some parents alarmed.
Adam Benedict has two kids who attend Edison and said he didn't see the email because he doesn't check the school portal throughout the day. Benedict said he first learned of a gun going off at school when he saw the letter posted on social media.
"There was nothing through the school alert system, texting, phone calls, nothing," he said. "It was just this pushed back email that you kind of had to search for."
At this point, officials said they don't know how or why the gun fired and said it was properly holstered.
Benedict said he doesn't feel the incident is being taken seriously and said he doesn't think the school is acknowledging what could have happened. He said accident or not, a gun going off in a school is a big deal.
"If this gun is able to go off as easily as putting a backpack away then what's to say it can't go off in a hallway with a bunch of kids," he said. "It's just the society that we live in now where you hear that and your mind goes into overdrive about the bad things that could have happened."
Parents are encouraged to contact the Edison Middle School Principal if they have any questions regarding the incident.
He told 27 News he doesn't blame this officer, instead he wants more transparency and better communication from the school.
"Ultimately at the end of the day a gunshot in a school is a gunshot in a school, it doesn't matter what gun it came from, it still happened and you can't treat one differently than the other," Benedict said.
27 News did reach out to the principal at Edison Middle School and the district superintendent but did not hear back.
Below is the full letter emailed to parents:
Dear Edison Middle School Families (a continuación en español):
The School District of Janesville takes very seriously the health and safety of everyone in our schools. We benefit from a strong partnership with the local emergency response officials including the Janesville Police Department (JPD) which includes having school liaison officers present in our middle and high schools.
Earlier today at Edison Middle School, while in their personal office, the school liaison officer was removing their backpack, and in that process, a part of the backpack got caught or hung up with the butt of their service firearm, which was properly secured in the holster. At this time, the handgun discharged into the floor of their office. The officer was not injured, nor was anyone else injured.
The main office staff immediately reported this incident to the district office, and the officer reported the matter to their superiors at the JPD.
Janesville Police Department Supervisors reported to Edison to investigate the situation. They determined that there is no identifiable reason for the unintended discharge which occurred while the handgun was properly secured in the department-issued holster. The police department is sending the firearm and holster to the firearm manufacturer (Smith and Wesson) for further examination. The police department will also be following up with the ammunition manufacturer (Winchester), and the holster manufacturer (Safariland) to identify any defect that may have contributed to the unintended discharge.
Again, this was an accidental discharge of their weapon, and no one was injured during this incident.
Please contact Edison Middle School Principal, Ms. Spranger, if you have any questions or concerns.
Regards,
Mark Holzman, Superintendent
School District of Janesville
========================
Estimadas familias de la escuela secundaria Edison:
El Distrito Escolar de Janesville toma muy en serio la salud y la seguridad de todos en nuestras escuelas. Nos beneficiamos de una sólida asociación con los funcionarios locales de respuesta a emergencias, incluido el Departamento de Policía de Janesville (JPD), que incluye la presencia de funcionarios de enlace escolar en nuestras escuelas intermedias y secundarias.
Hoy temprano en la Escuela Intermedia Edison, mientras estaba en su oficina personal, el oficial de enlace de la escuela estaba sacando su mochila, y en ese proceso, una parte de la mochila quedó atrapada o colgada con la culata de su arma de servicio, que estaba debidamente asegurada en la funda En ese momento, la pistola se descargó en el piso de su oficina. El oficial no resultó herido, ni nadie más resultó herido.
El personal de la oficina principal informó de inmediato este incidente a la oficina del distrito y el oficial informó el asunto a sus superiores en el JPD.
Los supervisores del Departamento de Policía de Janesville se reportaron a Edison para investigar la situación. Determinaron que no hay una razón identificable para la descarga involuntaria que ocurrió mientras el arma estaba debidamente asegurada en la funda proporcionada por el departamento. El departamento de policía está enviando el arma de fuego y la funda al fabricante de armas de fuego (Smith and Wesson) para un examen más detenido. El departamento de policía también hará un seguimiento con el fabricante de municiones (Winchester) y el fabricante de fundas (Safariland) para identificar cualquier defecto que pueda haber contribuido a la descarga involuntaria.
Una vez más, se trató de una descarga accidental de su arma y nadie resultó herido durante este incidente.
Comuníquese con la directora de la Escuela Intermedia Edison, Sra. Spranger, si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud.
Respetuosamente,
Mark Holzman, superintendente
Distrito Escolar de Janesville