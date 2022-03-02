A hitman's bid for parole three decades after his crimes

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) - A hitman who killed a Madison woman and later escaped from prison during a brief transport off-site is set to ask state officials to be released on parole - a prospect that concerns those touched by his crimes three decades ago.
But officials say Joseph Hecht, 61, has made progress in reform over the years and meets some of the criteria for release.
In October 1983, Hecht fatally shot Carolyn Hudson in her east side Madison home. Hecht received money for the killing from Hudson's former husband through a middle man. Hecht was helped by a get-away driver. But the victim's teenage daughter ran after Hecht when her mother was shot and was able to memorize the get-away, rental car's license plate, helping to lead to Hecht's capture in Milwaukee.
The get-away driver, middle man and the former husband were all brought to justice, served prison sentences and have been released.
In November 1985, as Hecht was at the beginning of a life term, he escaped from UW Hospital during a medical visit after sneaking a gun into the facility. Hecht commandeered a pick-up truck and took Earl Reiner of Madison and his infant son hostage.
UW Police Officer Charlie Flad was on patrol and received the dispatch Hecht escaped and others were a risk. Flad says he processed many things quickly.
"A lot of things," Flad said. "Number one - the guy's a murderer."
Riener was able to escape with his son when Hecht stopped the truck and forced a mechanic to cut his prison shackles. Hecht's run eventually was on foot and Flad pursued him onto Madison's Glenway Golf Course.
"I told him to drop the gun, or I'd shoot him," Flad said.
Flad says Hecht tried to fire at him but no rounds were discharged. Hecht flung the handgun away and was captured by Flad.
"There was a reason it misfired," Flad said. "There must have been a reason I was where I was and the gun didn't go off."
Flad participated in an interrogation of Hecht. He says Hecht boasted of committing other murders and had a consistent demeanor.
"Cocky," Flad said.
Hecht's return to prison involved him serving time in different institutions. He's now in minimum security at the prison at Prairie Du Chien.
Hecht will ask for his release on parole in May.
Mr. Hecht is parole-eligible," said Parole Commission Offender Records Associate Oliver Buchino.
Hecht has failed to achieve a grant of parole several previous times, most recently in September.
"The Commission assessed that Mr. Hecht had satisfied the conduct and programming requirements for a grant," Buchino said.
But Buchino notes commissioners must also be satisfied that Hecht's risk reduction, time served and release plan qualify him for release on parole.
"The Commission takes many factors into consideration, including the severity of the underlying offenses, and input by victims," Buchino said.
"Hecht travels over 1000 miles for the purpose of killing Caroline Hudson," Reiner said of the hit man's '83 arrival in Madison from Texas. "What would Hecht do if he was released? How can you guarantee that he will not return to violent crime?"
"That's what he knows," Flad said.
Flad does not qualify as a victim. But Flad says when he became aware of Hecht's impending, May parole release possibility, it angered him.
"It kind of struck me, 'You people are really kidding me. Look at this man's history,' Flad said, referring to Hecht's claims of other killings.
27 News asked for an opportunity to interview Hecht. But a state corrections department spokesperson denied the request, citing an interview's potential impact on the victims of Hecht's crimes. Hecht also did not respond to a letter from 27 News.
Flad is retired and living in Florida. Reiner lives in Dane County. His son also remains in Wisconsin and is a church pastor.
Reiner fears state officials are poised to release Hecht after September's parole consideration was left unresolved with a ten-month deferment.
"Have you made up your mind to release Hecht," he asks of parole commissioners. "This is why you have his hearing in less than a year?"
"Commission assessments are current at the time of a given review, so we cannot speculate what the recommendation will be," Buchino said.