A light blanket of snow expected Saturday night

Our next round of light snow arrives tonight as a quick moving system skates through the Midwest. Behind it, slightly above normal temperatures ahead of our next chance for snow. Unfortunately for snow lovers, it's not looking quite as impressive as we once thought.
The quick moving system has shown a slight northerly trend; it'll still bring the greatest snow accumulations to those closer to Illinois but, a few north of Dane county will have a better chance, compared to before, to accumulate minor accumulations overnight into Sunday morning.
Most will make off between .25-1", those closer to the state-line will have a better chance of picking up totals over 1".
Looking ahead to next week, we're still tracking a larger system to move through the Midwest Tuesday through Thursday. Model trends continue to keep the center of this system around Louisville which is too far south for even moderate impacts.
Based on the current placement of the center... southern Wisconsin may not even see snowflakes fall. However, those hoping for snow there's still plenty of time for some changes so stay with 27 News for the latest.