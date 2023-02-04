A little bit of melting before the cold returns

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Temperatures are going to continue to warm as we head further into the weekend and kick off our next work week. Along with the warmth comes an added chance for wintry mix before temperatures cool back to below normal as we head into next weekend.
Southerly winds have been working hard and will continue to keep us warm Sunday as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 30s. A few, non accumulating flurries may be possible Sunday before we go quietly into the upcoming work week.
Our first chance for rain arrives later Monday and turns over to a wintry mix that wraps up early Tuesday. We remain quiet for the rest of the day before our second system moves through.
This system will be the more impactful of the two, regardless of what precipitation we see. What we are confident on is that the precipitation will start off as rain and end as snow. The timing of the change will determine who sees accumulating snow.