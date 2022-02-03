A little bit of snow to end the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It's nothing compared to what has been falling across other parts of the United States, but a quick burst of light snow may fall across parts of Wisconsin as we kick off the first weekend of February.
A Canadian high pressure system continues to dominate the weather overhead; sinking, cooler and drier air has been sitting overhead. That's why much of Wisconsin say plenty of sunshine Thursday and will sit under mostly clear skies, to start, overnight going into Friday.
Those clear skies along with breezy northerly winds, at times, will cause a bit of a wind chill overnight. Not to mention, our overnight lows will dip just below zero.
As we look ahead to the start of the weekend, our high pressure system slides east which turns our winds out of the south. That little bit of moisture overhead, on the edge of the outgoing high, will allow for some light snow to form and fall as it moves southeast. Starting in the mid afternoon through the evening, less than an inch of snow will fall across southern Wisconsin.
That snow wraps up overnight Friday leaving the area with quiet conditions for Saturday. Winds will remain out of the south and remain breezy on Saturday as temperatures climb into the 20. With a little bit more cloud cover and the chance for flurries returning on Sunday, temperatures will linger in the mid teens.
Next week, warmer temperatures arrive with some melting on the horizon.