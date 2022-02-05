A little snow here, a little melting there

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Over the next seven days, southern Wisconsin is going to be right next to the jet stream which means we'll experiences a little bit of melting as well as a little bit of snow as weak systems move through.
The first system is skating through the Great Lakes over the weekend; the warm part of the low is arriving Saturday night and the cold side moves in Sunday. With the cooler air moving in, a bit of light snow may be possible into the second half of the day. Don't expect much - accumulations with this bit of snow will be less than an inch.
After a cooler Monday, temperatures warm back up on Tuesday with the warmer air sticking around on Wednesday which is when we may see another round of light snow.
The cooler air following this system moves in Thursday before the next system moves in. The warmer air arrives on Friday with a chance for light snow with the warmer air sticking around through Saturday. On Saturday we may see a light, wintry mix.