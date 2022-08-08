A look at where monkeypox vaccines are going in Wisconsin

SAUK COUNTY/DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- As monkeypox vaccines become more available in our area, some health departments are expanding their vaccine clinics while others wait to get vaccines in the first place.
In Dane County, where there have been 6 reported cases of monkeypox this year, the public health agency Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is distributing vaccines at two appointment-only vaccine clinics.
The clinics, which were started last week vaccinating 75 people a week initially, are already being expanded to accommodate 150 people per week now, although PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke warns that appointments are filling up quickly.
"There's a lot of interest and a lot of people are calling," Finke said. We are, I think meeting the interest as much as we can. And again, our capacity is currently limited by the amount of vaccine that we have in our hands."
Finke says the agency has received hundreds of calls since they started vaccinating people for monkeypox last week.
The agency's vaccination sites are two of 13 spread out across the state, in four cities or hubs. The hubs are in Madison, Eau Claire, Milwaukee and Green Bay.
Currently, the hubs are only accommodating to residents in those areas. For other, smaller health departments, that's made things a little confusing.
In Sauk County, for example, the local public health department has requested monkeypox vaccines from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) but hasn't received any yet, leaving eligible residents in the area without access to vaccine.
"We'll wait and see," Nursing Manager for Public Health Sauk County Jessica Phalen said. "To me, it sounds like they will be allocating it based on the risk in the area that you're in and your availability to provide that."
PHMDC's website currently says the vaccine is only available for Dane County residents.
"We try not to turn anyone away," Finke said. "But we do encourage people who call from outside of Dane County to call their their individual health department."
When asked for a response to this issue, a DHS spokesperson declined an interview, but said in a statement:
"DHS is only allocated limited amounts of vaccine and will not be able to request more until 8/15. As more vaccine becomes available, we will continue to expand the network of approved vaccinators."