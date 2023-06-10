'A lot of different things for every single member of your family': 44th annual Breakfast on the Farm highlights dairy industry

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The 44th annual "Breakfast on the Farm" for Dane County was hosted Saturday, recognizing the Dairy Industry in the state and teaching the community about its products.
Laura Herschleb was a coordinator for the event. She said it rotates between two different farms in the county, featuring different dairy and agricultural operations. One of those was the Kahl Family Farm in Verona.
"They [Kahl Family Farm] had previously been an operating dairy farm, but they have actually transitioned and have lots of crops and also in auctioneering business," Herschleb said.
The event is also for the community to learn about the industry and its products. Because as Herschleb said, it all starts on the fields with farmers.
"Agriculture is certainly one of Wisconsin's foundational industries and is a major financial contributor to the state's overall success not only in those financial dollars but also in jobs generated," she said.
She said they have more than 200 volunteers who help with the event. She said they couldn't do what they do without these volunteers.
Taylor Schafer, Wisconsin's 75th Alice in Dairyland, was also at Saturday's event in Verona. She said she has been involved in "Breakfast on the Farm" since she was 8 years old.
"I am the most excited to see how many people are here. This is just a great representation of how many people in Wisconsin are here to support our state's dairy farmers. And of course, enjoy plenty of Wisconsin dairy products," she said.
Schafer adds that it's a great opportunity for people to ask farmers questions, enjoy a delicious breakfast and spend time with other people.
"There's lots of attractions for every single member of your family, whether you love to eat ice cream, you love to have a homemade meal, or you just love to listen to music. There's a lot of different things for every single member of your family to really enjoy here," she said.