A Madison boutique wants to raise money for gun violence prevention

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gun violence is the leading cause of death for people under the age of 19 and its affects are heavily impacting children's mental health. But, a local business wants to take action against gun violence.
"We have a lot of vulnerable people right here in Madison and I wanted to be a force for good and change on the local level," Change Boutique owner Nikki Anderson said.
Change was created to be a business that helps people. Anderson says she only carries products that are ethically sourced, kind to the people that make them and kind to the environment.
"Traditionally, the way I give back is either through donating to silent auction or just making a cash donation," Anderson said. "But in those two ways, while that's helpful, it doesn't have any sort of dialogue being started."
But Anderson says the benefits of her new partnership with Rainbow Project, a nonprofit created to help children and their families work through trauma, are three-fold. She's able to raise awareness about a cause important to her, the Rainbow Project is able to raise funds to help local families and customers learn about a new resource in the community.
Change has Rainbow Project information and donation QR codes throughout the store.
"Early childhood brain development research is confirming what we've been doing for a long time and there are these opportunities to really make a difference," Rainbow Project Executive Director Sharyl Kato said.
Gun violence is currently the leading cause of death in kids under 19. In the last few years, it has passed car accidents.
"And unfortunately, we're seeing that kind of exposure here in our community," Kato said. "We are seeing children who are directly affected, have had relatives murdered or they have been [caught in] Crossfire unintentionally. So, there are just many more incidents of exposure to gun violence in this community."
Kato says over the Rainbow Project's 4-decade operation, they've helped over 18,000 children and families in the area.
"We are all in this together," Anderson said. "You take an issue like gun violence that is so far reaching and has so many ill effects and yet each one of us can have our own way of making a difference."