'A magic touch': Ojibwe Spirit Horses welcomed to farm in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Ojibwe Spirit Horse was almost driven to extinction decades ago, and now, two of them are calling a farm in Dodge County home.
If you travel to the II Bit Ranch in Columbus, you'll see children learning about horses and how to care for them.
But if you look closer, there's something special about two of the ponies being led around the barn.
"They're Spirit Ponies," said Melanie Lichtfeld, an owner of the ranch. "They just come to you the they are attracted to people."
And it's not just their kind and curious demeanor that makes them different.
"They have an extra flap inside their nostrils. So in the very bitter cold of Canada, that flap closes so the air that comes through is warmer for their lungs," said Davis Clark, another owner of the II Bit Ranch.
It's surprising to think just months ago, Star and Little Blaze were considered "wild."
"We were ready for battle whenever they came off the trailer and they just led right to the pin," said Clayton Gibbs, a trainer at II Bit Ranch.
The horses arrival from Ottawa, Canada in the spring was eagerly awaited. Melanie Lichtfeld had wanted a Spirit Pony for eight years and when she got the call about welcoming them to her barn, she jumped at the chance.
Sadly, Lichtfeld says there are only 150 Ojibwe Spirit Horses left. Many of them were killed in the 1950s.
"It was decided that their ponies were more of a nuisance than of any value and that they were basically almost wiped out," she said.
With so few of these horses remaining, the II Bit Ranch is putting an emphasis on education. Making sure people of all ages know the history and importance of this breed.
"They have been super nice. These ponies are super gentle with all of the kids," said a camper.
And now the II Bit Ranch hopes to go even further with the Spirit Ponies, bringing them to schools and events throughout the area.
"I think children need to understand that there were things in the past that though they weren't pleasant things, we still have to honestly be told to enlighten everyone," said Marge Gettelman, a volunteer at the barn.
The team at II Bit Ranch is training the ponies to pull a sled, similar to what indigenous people used to haul things around many years ago.
"Anything we can do to get the word out about them to help them propagate again, is well worth it," said Clark.
"These horses have a magic touch," said Lichtfeld.
Learning from the past, to make a better future for the Ojibwe Spirit Horse.
If you're interested in connecting with Melanie Lichtfeld about booking the horses to come to a school or event, email iibitranch@gmail.com
Video shot and edited by Photojournalist Robert Newell.