A mainly dry and humid weekend.

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms moved over southern Wisconsin during the morning and early afternoon. Most areas had between a 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. However the southwest corner had between 2 to 4 inches!
Tonight will be mild and muggy with patchy fog forming.
Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with isolated showers and thunderstorms confined to Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The humidity will stay high. It will be a warm and humid weekend!
It will be very warm and humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s both days.