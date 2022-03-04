A Mess of Weather This Weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's the best way to describe what will be occurring over the weekend, a mess of weather. A strong low is going to be moving through the region and bring Wisconsin, as well as the rest of the Midwest/Plains, the threat for severe weather, strong winds, a cool down along with wintry precipitation.
Friday will be quiet; clouds are going to be increasing throughout the day as this low begins to impact our weather locally. The warm front will eventually lift northwards and begin to bring a mix of rain/wintry precipitation to Wisconsin. Farther north, we'll have a better chance for the mix while farther south the precipitation will be mainly rain. The warm front isn't expected to lift northwards until the overnight hours going into Saturday.
Saturday we'll see on and off showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Any storms during the morning hours will most likely not be severe. Severe storms will initially begin out in Iowa towards the late afternoon early evening and continue eastward overnight. Due to this, our overall threat isn't high but it isn't low to the point where you should ignore the threat; all modes of severe weather will be possible but strong winds are going to be the main threat. However, a weak tornado can not be ruled out. Again, most of the severe activity will likely form and stay in Iowa but western Wisconsin could see the left overs as we head later into Saturday night.
Then we wake up on Sunday to breezy conditions with a rain/snow mix wrapping up throughout the morning and temperatures will drop from the 50s/60s to the 30s/40s.