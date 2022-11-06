A mild midweek, and then turning winter-like!

The second half of the weekend was a major improvement over Saturday, with lighter winds and some filtered sunshine. Highs reached the 50's, a bit above normal.
Tomorrow will be cooler with a north breeze holding highs in the 40s despite sunny skies.
A warming trend begins Tuesday with very mild temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Thursday should be close to 70 degrees!
A cold front will bring in sharply colder air for Friday and the weekend. Wind chills Friday night and Saturday will likely be just in the 20s!
This cold front will be accompanied with rain showers, but most of the week should be dry.