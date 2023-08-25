A more comfortable weekend in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
After two days of excessive heat, with temperatures some of us haven't seen in over a decade, our temperatures are going to be much more comfortable for the weekend. And the nice conditions continue through the end of August.
A cold front is going to be moving through Wisconsin Friday night and eventually pass by Saturday morning. Throughout the day, clouds will be clearing and temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 70s. Winds are going to remain off of Lake Michigan.
Similar conditions continue in Sunday with more sunshine expected. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as well.
Monday, 80s return along with our only chance for rain. The rain chance isn't a wash out or heavy rain; scattered light to moderate showers/storms expected as a system moves through the region.