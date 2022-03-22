A much colder, wetter pattern ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After the warmest day since October, temperatures will be much more seasonal as rain develops.
Highs soared to the mid 70s Monday but we'll only get to the upper 40s today. With a wind developing out of the southeast with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon, wind chills will stay in the low 40s.
Scattered rain is developing this morning with some dry time expected, but you'll certainly want the umbrellas. More rain this evening and tonight with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A scattered rain/mix continues tomorrow with temps in the upper 40s again, but winds should be a bit lighter. Upper 30s on Thursday with a spotty, light rain/snow mix. We'll pick up 0.75-1.25" of rain through the end of the workweek which will certainly help our ongoing drought.