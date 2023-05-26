A near perfect holiday weekend forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Near perfect or perfect... either way, the forecast for Memorial Day weekend is looking not only quiet but comfortable temperature wise as well. While southern Wisconsin needs the rain, it looks like the rain chances are going to hold off until we kick off June.
A high pressure system will continue to bring quiet conditions across Wisconsin and the Midwest through the weekend; if you're going to hit the roads early or bring in friends/family, they shouldn't run into any weather issues.
Open the windows Friday night and let fresh air in as lows dip into the low to mid 40s Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday are going to be a mix of sunny to mostly sunny with light winds mainly out of the southeast. Temperatures are going to go from the upper 70s on Saturday to the low to mid 80s by Monday.
90s may return starting Tuesday and our first chance for rain in over a week may return on Thursday.