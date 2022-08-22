'A new dawn for solar:' Alliant Energy finishes construction on state's first utility-scale solar project

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- Thousands of homes in Richland County are about to benefit from a new project that provides them with solar power.
Alliant Energy has finished construction on the Bear Creek Solar Project in Richland County. It's Wisconsin's newest large-scale utility solar farm and it connects into the electrical transmission grid directly through the local substation.
"We know that solar sites like this one are one of the most sustainable ways that we can diversify the land use, we can boost the American energy independence, and increase access to affordable electricity and build stronger communities," said David de Leon, Alliant Energy's Wisconsin president.
Alliant plans to build more than 1,000 of these at 12 sites across Wisconsin. Bear Creek is the first of the 12. Three additional projects are expected to go into service later this year.
In addition to this site producing clean solar energy to power homes and businesses, Richland County and the town of Buena Vista will receive an estimated $200,000 in combined shared revenue payments annually for the next 30 years through the state’s shared revenue program.
“This project represents a significant, long-term investment in our community,” said Van Nelson, the Town of Buena Vista's clerk. “The township very much appreciated how well they were kept informed of progress throughout the project.”
According to Alliant, the 12 utility scale projects will create more than 2,000 local construction jobs and help customers avoid more than $1.6 billion in long-term costs.