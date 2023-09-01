 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A preview of Taste of Madison ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Taste of Madison 3

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taste of Madison is making its return to Capitol Square this weekend. 

The event will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Organizers have started setting up on the streets of Capitol Square. The area will be lined with vendors selling many different foods and drinks, among other festivities guests can look forward to this weekend.

Guests will have the opportunity to take advantage of live entertainment. The event will have three stages with performances from various artists and bands.

Click here for more information.

