A preview of Taste of Madison ahead of Labor Day Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taste of Madison is making its return to Capitol Square this weekend.

The event will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Organizers have started setting up on the streets of Capitol Square. The area will be lined with vendors selling many different foods and drinks, among other festivities guests can look forward to this weekend.

Guests will have the opportunity to take advantage of live entertainment. The event will have three stages with performances from various artists and bands.

