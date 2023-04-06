A quiet Easter Weekend ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After an active end to March and start to April, southern Wisconsin is finally going to be quiet for a while. A high pressure system is going to be taking over which will keep our weather conditions generally quiet and will steadily turn our winds from the west/northwest to the south which will help warm us up.
Weather conditions are going to stay quiet Thursday night as temperatures slip back into the 20s. Winds start to die down and slowly turn out of the south.
Friday through Sunday night our weather conditions are going to remain quiet - days will be a mix of mostly to partly sunny with rain showers possible to end Easter. However, Easter Sunday will be quiet and perfect for finding Easter eggs. Temperatures will range from the low 50s Friday to the mid 60s Sunday.
While isolated showers may be possible Monday, temperatures will begin to climb even higher - 70s will be possible Monday through the middle of next week.