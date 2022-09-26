A quiet end to September

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
September is coming to an end so what does Mother Nature have in store for us? Nothing; a high pressure system is going to sit overhead, slowly move east, and bring us quiet conditions through the end of September and start of October.
A high pressure system is on the way in and it's going to bring us quiet conditions over the next seven days. Conditions are going to be a mix of partly cloudy at first to mostly clear/clear conditions by the middle of the week. A little bit more cloud cover is expected by the weekend/start of next week but no major rain is in the forecast.
As for temperatures, they're going to be cooler than average through the weekend. The coolest of the air is going to be overhead Tuesday and Tuesday night when overnight lows dip into the low to mid 30s and daytime highs only top out in the mid 50s. Frost may be possible Wednesday morning.
70s though, they're on the horizon and they return by the weekend.