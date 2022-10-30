A quiet Halloween will be followed by a warm up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Halloween is just around the corner and it looks like Mother Nature is going to give us a treat - quiet weather. After a quick moving low scoots through Sunday and Monday, we'll quickly warm back into the upper 60s/low 70s before we cool right back down by the upcoming weekend.
A low is going to be moving northwards and weakening as it does so; clouds are going to be increasing as it moves north and will may be bring an isolated shower to southern parts of the forecast area by the late afternoon/evening. Most will stay dry but an isolated shower will be possible.
The threat an isolated shower will wrap up by the early morning hours on Monday which, of course, is Halloween. We'll slowly chip away at the cloud cover throughout the day leaving trick or treaters with mostly clear conditions and mild temperatures.
Beyond Monday, temperatures are going to quickly warm back into the upper 60s/low 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and stay there into Thursday as well. By Thursday, though, clouds will increase and we'll see a chance for rain Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.