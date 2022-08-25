A rainy and cloudy Thursday ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A quick moving surface low is passing over Wisconsin on Thursday and has already brought areas beneficial rain. Though the heaviest rain has moved on, isolated showers/storms will be possible as we move into Thursday afternoon.
Some places across western and southwestern Wisconsin have already picked up a half an inch to an inch of new rain as these heavy rain showers/storms moved on through.
On the backside of this low, wrap around isolated showers/storms may be possible. Not everyone will see these during the second half of the day but if you're under one, an additional half an inch or so of rain will be possible.
Thursday night and Friday will be quiet.