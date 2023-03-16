A rainy Thursday in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As the title says, rain is in the forecast but will be slow to start; by the afternoon, most of Wisconsin will see the moderate rain fall. As this low moves through, it'll bring a wintry mix and light snow threat beginning early Friday which will stay with us through the start of the weekend.
Weather conditions are going to stay dry through the late morning with a small chance for scattered sprinkles and/or light rain showers. Starting around noon, that's when the rain will be more widespread.
The rain turns over a wintry mix overnight then completely turns over to light snow. For those tired of snow, most will struggle to even accumulate .5".
Cooler air sticks with us through Saturday; Thursday's highs will be in the 40s, 30s for Friday then upper 20s for Saturday.