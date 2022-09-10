A rainy weekend ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is here and so is our next chance for rain; a cold front is going to be moving south through Wisconsin with another low moving north out of the Gulf. These are going to be combining to bring a wet weekend across the Midwest with some folks possibly picking up 2-4" of rain... if not more.
The cold front is slow moving and has already brought much needed rain across northern parts of Wisconsin. This front will continue to slowly push south throughout Saturday which means some folks will sit under cloudy conditions with rain while farther southeast folks will sit under mostly clear conditions with warmer temperatures.
It should be noted... if this front slides farther south than models are suggesting, folks farther southeast will be a little cooler than forecast. However, the rain should hold off for much of southern Wisconsin until the afternoon hours.
The rain is going to continue throughout Saturday night and Sunday when the low to our south finally is overhead. This low is cut off from the jet stream which means it'll linger overhead Sunday, Sunday night and Monday.
Depending on where this low ultimately tracks, folks across southern Wisconsin could potentially pick up between 2-4" of rain. Make sure that your sub-pump is working. The good news is, all this rain won't fall at once it'll be throughout the whole weekend however, minor flooding can not be ruled out.