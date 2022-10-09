A rollercoaster of a week is ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The end of the weekend is here which means we're gearing up for our next work week. Early data suggests that it could be a bit of a rollercoaster... with temperatures feeling early Summer like then quickly falling back into Fall like temperatures before we head into the upcoming weekend.
A Canadian High is moving out which means our atmosphere is making room for our next low-pressure system. Ahead of this low, temperatures are going to climb into the 60s Sunday and Monday then we'll break into the 70s Tuesday and possible early Wednesday.
This same low will bring the region its best chance for rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two beginning Tuesday evening through Wednesday.
It's after this low moves through that is up in the air. We'll cool but depending on if the jetstream gets back up or not. We'll either stay cool or we'll quickly warm as another low scoots through. Stay with 27 News for the updates.